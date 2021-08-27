Panthers waive Brian Cole

Getty Images

The Panthers have made a roster move in advance of their preseason matchup with the Steelers on Friday.

Carolina has waived Brian Cole, the team announced on Friday.

Cole signed with the Panthers earlier this month. The Vikings drafted him in the seventh round last year, but waived him toward the end of training camp. Cole then spent the season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Cole played a handful of defensive and special teams snaps in Carolina’s first two preseason games.

All teams have to be down to 53 players by next Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET