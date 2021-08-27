Patriots cut Kahale Warring

Getty Images

Tight end Kahale Warring likely didn’t even learn all his teammates’ names before the Patriots bid him farewell.

The Patriots cut Warring on Friday, three days after claiming him off waivers from the Texans.

Warring practiced with the Patriots only once.

The Texans made Warring a third-round pick in 2019. He missed his rookie year with a concussion.

He played seven games last year, making three receptions for 35 yards.

The Colts and Saints also entered waiver claims on Warring after the Texans cut him, so they could have interest this time around, too.