Perfect passer rating in two drives for Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for the start of the regular season.

A week after looking a little shaky at times against the Cardinals, Mahomes was perfect in the preseason finale.

In two drives, Mahomes completed eight of nine passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Passer rating? A perfect 158.3.

The first score came when Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland, a former Chief, watched receiver Tyreek Hill run past him for a 35-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs host the Browns to start the regular season. And, yes, the offense looks good. So does the defense, which has held the Vikings to a single field goal for more of the first half.