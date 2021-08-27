Pete Carroll: Quandre Diggs “making a bit of a statement” by not practicing this week

Getty Images

Earlier this summer, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that left tackle Duane Brown was “making a statement about what he thinks needs to happen” with his contract by not taking part in practices with the rest of the team.

Safety Jamal Adams took a similar position before he got a contract extension this month and Carroll used similar language when asked about safety Quandre Diggs not pracicing this week.

“I think he’s making a bit of a statement now,” Carroll said at a Friday press conference.

Diggs is in the final year of his contract and is making a salary of $5.95 million in 2021. Carroll said that Diggs has “been great all through camp” and is “in great shape and ready to go,” but it appears he’ll be joining Brown on the list of disgruntled Seahawks heading into the regular season.