Philip Rivers wins first game as high school head coach

Getty Images

Philip Rivers is now a victorious high school football coach.

The former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback helped lead St. Michael Catholic to a 49-0 opening victory over McIntosh in his debut as a coach.

“Tonight was special,” Rivers said, via Ben Thomas of AL.com. “I’m looking over and Dad is standing on the track. Mom is in the stands. My boys are spotting the ball. My brother is here coaching. I have nephews and daughters and nieces running around. It was that kind of night, just thinking ‘Wow, what has happened in 25 years.’ Then it was really all about the boys. I told them I was excited to watch them play, and I really was. They had a different approach than they did last week because they knew it would count.”

Rivers’ St. Michael team out-classed their opponent in running out to a 27-point first quarter lead.

“After playing 50 something college games and 250 something NFL games – those Thursday and Friday nights in high school, being around it at Decatur High growing up and playing, they are some of my favorite memories,” Rivers said. “They are in the top 10. I can think of a handful right now. It’s awesome. I’m trying to remind these kids of that because most of them aren’t going to play beyond high school football. We have a handful that can play at the next level and want to, and I want them to want to. But I also want them to appreciate experiences like this. You won a football game. Be excited. It’s awesome, and I’m enjoying the heck out of it.”

St. Michael is located outside of Mobile, Ala.