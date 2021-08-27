Report: Texans have trade candidates in Shaq Lawson, Lonnie Johnson

Getty Images

Since training camp started, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has made five trades. The Texans acquired Ka'dar Hollman and Anthony Miller, while trading John Reid, Keion Crossen and Randall Cobb.

Caserio likely isn’t done.

At some point, the Texans are expected to part with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Before then, Houston could make some smaller trades.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports safety Lonnie Johnson and pass rusher Shaq Lawson are possible trade candidates for the Texans. Both are listed as backups on the Texans’ depth chart.

The team made Johnson a second-round choice in 2019, and he has appeared in 30 games with 12 starts in two seasons. He has 117 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Lawson arrived in Houston in a March trade with the Dolphins that sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami. He has 117 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and six forced fumbles in five seasons.