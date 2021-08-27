Saints-Cardinals game canceled because of Hurricane Ida

Getty Images

Hurricane Ida has led to the cancellation of Saturday’s preseason finale between the Cardinals and Saints.

“The New Orleans Saints announced Friday afternoon, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled,” the Saints said in a statement. “This announcement comes after constant communication with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane. The New Orleans Saints will be in communication with season-ticket holders regarding applicable refunds and/or credits to their accounts.”

Earlier in the day, the Saints announced they were moving up the start time from 7 p.m. to noon on Saturday. But Ida had other plans.

The storm has strengthened more than originally expected and is on track to make landfall as a major hurricane this weekend. Hurricane Ida now is projected to turn into a Category 4 storm with life-threatening storm surge, dangerous rainfall flooding, potentially catastrophic winds and tornadoes.