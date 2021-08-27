Saints got a huge bargain in Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The Saints reportedly have a Week One starter and, as contracts go, he’s a bargain.

Jameis Winston will receive $5.5 million this year, with no extra payments for starts or yardage or wins or anything else. It’s a straight and simple deal. And it was indeed a great one in hindsight for the Saints.

Winston became a free agent after the 2020 season. He could have signed with any other team. The interest simply wasn’t there. Instead, the Bears gave placeholder Andy Dalton $10 million for a single season. Washington will pay Ryan Fitzpatrick, who hasn’t officially been named the starter, the same amount.

Elsewhere in the Saints’ locker room, Taysom Hill gets $10.5 million this year — $5 million more than Winston.

If Winston holds the job, at some point the Saints would be wise to extend Winston. By next March, he possibly won’t be overlooked by other teams, if he becomes a free agent again.