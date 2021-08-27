Sam Ehlinger, Sam Tevi out with knee injuries

Getty Images

Sam Ehlinger and Sam Tevi had one of the more interesting plays of the preseason, with the backup quarterback pitching a lateral to the offensive lineman for a 5-yard loss.

Their night only got worse.

Both are out with knee injuries, the Colts announced via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Tevi was carted off after the third play of the second half on an interception thrown by Brett Hundley. Tevi was unable to put weight on his leg.

Ehlinger went 3-for-3 for 63 yards and had a 14-yard run in the first half.

The rookie appears to have lost the starting job to Jacob Eason, who was 10-of-14 for 74 yards Friday night. Eason finished the preseason 41-for-62 for 389 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.