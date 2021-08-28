49ers waive/injured Richie James, re-sign River Cracraft

Getty Images

49ers receiver Richie James will undergo surgery on a knee injury, which will keep him out six weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday. On Saturday, the 49ers waive/injured James.

He will revert to their injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

James has appeared in 40 games with 10 starts, totaling 38 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 51 punt returns for 373 yards and 47 kickoff returns for 1,081 yards and one touchdown on special teams.

The 49ers drafted him in the seventh round in 2018.

San Francisco filled James’ roster spot by bringing back receiver River Cracraft to a one-year deal. The 49ers cut Cracraft last week.

Cracraft has appeared in nine games with one start in 2020, making five catches for 40 yards.