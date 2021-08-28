After NFL fine, Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccinated

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 28, 2021, 10:09 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
Days after posting a letter from the NFL informing him that he was fined for failing to wear a mask, Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has posted a much more positive message.

Today McKenzie posted on Instagram an image of himself holding up his vaccination card, showing he has received his first shot. McKenzie captioned the image, “For the greater good.”

McKenzie is right: It is for the greater good. It’s not just about McKenzie’s own health, or about his own paycheck getting docked by the NFL. It’s about the entire society, which needs to get virtually everyone vaccinated so that we can end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike his teammate Cole Beasley, who has stridently refused to get vaccinated, McKenzie was willing to listen to the experts who are telling him that the vaccine is safe and effective, and to the NFL, which has made it clear that day-to-day life is going to be a lot more difficult for players who are unvaccinated. McKenzie has done the right thing for himself and his team.

  4. Kudos, McKenzie! Your growth and selflessness should be celebrated. The Bills and Buffalo’s community will be better for it. Our world needs more people like you!

  6. liljpeezy says:
    August 28, 2021 at 10:22 am
    Effectiveness of the vaccine, which was once over 90%, is now down to 66%. Cases are the same as they were before a vaccine. Getting the whole country vaxxed will A: never happen, and B: would not put an end to Covid. Over 80% of Israel is vaxxed, and their cases are climbing. Seems the vax doesn’t do much for the delta variant.

    Take a look at hospitalizations per capita by state and compare to vax rates. While delta has posed a greater challenge for breakthrough cases, it’s clearly holding up in terms of hospitalizations and deaths. Top 5 states all with low vax rates have 55-80 people per 100k hospitalized, while bottom 5 with highest vax rates have 5 to 10 per 100k. What’s happening in the south and west is self-inflicted.

