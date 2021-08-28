Bills LB Andre Smith fined $5,806 for hit on Justin Fields

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has experienced a few NFL firsts since the start of the preseason, including his first shot to the head from a defensive player.

Fields lost his helmet on the hit, which led to both a fumble and a flag for roughing the passer that negated the play entirely. He shrugged it off as no big deal after the game, but the NFL has fined Smith $5,806 for the blow.

There were also three fines issued in the Raiders-Rams game from last weekend. Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman and Rams defensive back J.R. Reed were each fined $5,556 after picking up unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for an altercation after Reed took Peterman out of bounds at the end of a 24-yard run.

The other fine went to former Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas. He drew a $5,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct and then got cut loose by the Raiders two days later. Douglas has since signed with the Texans.