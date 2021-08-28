Chatter builds of a potential Deshaun Watson trade

As noted earlier this morning, decision time is coming for the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson. The options are few. The one that has seemed the least likely in recent weeks could be the one that happens.

Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions tell PFT that there’s mounting chatter that Watson will be traded in the coming days.

The two finalists are believed to be the Panthers and the Dolphins. (The Broncos and Eagles also had been linked to Watson.) If it happens, it would turn things upside down for whichever team gets Watson.

It’s hard to imagine a team giving the Texans what they’ve wanted for Watson — three first-round picks and more. So either the Texans are taking what they can get (if a trade happens) or the Texans will accept a package tied to the number of games Watson plays over the next two or three seasons.

Between Miami and Carolina, the Panthers make more sense. Owner David Tepper has made no secret of his desire for a franchise quarterback. Sam Darnold could still become one. Watson already is. And Tepper, who once kept a set of brass balls in his office, seems willing to roll the dice, despite the lingering uncertainty surrounding Watson.

It needs to be remembered in every Watson story or discussion that he’s facing serious accusations. Those accusations could become adverse verdicts in up to 22 civil cases or a conviction on up to 10 criminal complaints. Any team that trades for Watson assumes the risk that Watson won’t be available to play — and they’ll also face very real questions about the willingness to bring to town someone who has been involved in such alleged misbehavior.

24 responses to “Chatter builds of a potential Deshaun Watson trade

  3. If the Texans can cut ties with Watson, I commend them for doing what is right…
    For whoever trades for him, well, they desire whatever comes from doing so…

  4. Straight up Kirk Cousins for Watson, even if Watson doesn’t get to play it’ll still be an upgrade from having Cousins on the roster for the Vikings!

  6. Sounds like gossip as usual. He’s not going anywhere. The Texans messed this up as much as you could. He’ll be on ice for the season, and then they’ll trade him either at the deadline or next spring. They won’t get hardly anything for him. As the Texans turn. They will be terrible for the foreseeable future. Jack Easterby will reign supreme.

  7. If Watson goes to Carolina, what happens to Darnold? He probably is not ready to be on the bench at this point in his career. The QB merry go round continues..

  8. Either team mentioned have QB’s now that would be upset with this trade. Both have been brought to their current team with the understanding they would lead that team. Saying football is a business would be an understatement in either trade case.

  9. Urban Meyer would have offered up 3 firsts and Trevor Lawrence if Watson had played for Ohio State.

  10. Just because those teams are interested, Watson has to agree to those teams. He has a no trade cause in his contract. Not sure why that isn’t mentioned.

  11. Sam Darnold is heads and shoulders above Watson. It’s not even a contest. It’s another indication of how one team has won six super bowls recently, and the other 31 teams are somewhat fluttering around in a daze. Watson has never mastered the QB position at the NFL level. He can’t make the winning plays from the pocket. Just watch the film. He’s been in the league long enough to have figured out how to go to his next read. That hasn’t happened. Darnold has been on a garbage team, much like Steve Young before he went to San Francisco, or Jim Plunkett before he went to Oakland. Great QB’s don’t perform well with garbage teams. If someone hasn’t figured that out, they really shouldn’t be making decisions for multi-billion dollar businesses.

  12. It’s nuts if anyone trades for this guy. And I’d hate to be a fan of the team that did it.

  13. Correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t The team also have to pay Watson his salary if he is indeed unavailable to play and on the Comissioners list?

  14. No way the Texans would trade straight up for Cousins no matter how desperate they are. Watson for Dak and draft picks is more likely.

  15. Who would be interested in a quarterback that went 4-12? You are what your record says you are.

  16. firerogergoodellnow says:
    August 28, 2021 at 12:26 pm
    Who would be interested in a quarterback that went 4-12? You are what your record says you are.

    ======================================

    What?

    Yes, I would be interested in a 4-12 QB. Your record doesn’t define you. It’s a team sport. Dan Marino didn’t win a single ring but you can’t tell me he’s not one of the best to ever sling it. Conversely Trent Dilfer isn’t my idea of a top-flight quarterback.

    Go back and rethink your qualification criteria a bit.

  17. I assume if the Carolina Panthers trade for DeShaun Watson,that Sam Darnold would be apart of the trade package/draft picks sent back to Houston. I’m not sure how Houston Texans fans would feel about that. There’s still no guarantee DeShaun Watson even plays in the upcoming season.

  18. If anyone commenting here ever saw what goes on behind the scenes on an NBA team they’d be quite shocked.

    Yes, that even includes MJ, Magic, et al.

    I’d be happy to have Watson on my team. What he’s accused of is nothing compared to what some of your favorite all time athletes have done and gotten away with. Go ahead, deny it.

  19. firerogergoodellnow says:
    August 28, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    Who would be interested in a quarterback that went 4-12? You are what your record says you are.
    ———————————————————————————
    Steve Young says hi

  21. tyelee says:

    August 28, 2021 at 11:54 am

    If the Texans can cut ties with Watson, I commend them for doing what is right…
    For whoever trades for him, well, they desire whatever comes from doing so…
    ——–
    The Texans arent cutting ties and doing what is right so theres no reason to commend them. If they cut Watson then they would be cutting ties, all their doing is trying to get compensation for a player who doesnt want to be there

  23. obesewantcannoli says:
    August 28, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    I”’d be happy to have Watson on my team. What he’s accused of is nothing compared to what some of your favorite all time athletes have done and gotten away with. Go ahead, deny it.”

    ***

    He’s accused by 22 women is sexual assault, 10 of whom, filed criminal complaints. Not sure I know too many athletes playing with more serious accusations. If any of the 10 criminal complaints are deem true, it’s not just fines, but jail time.

  24. The NFL simply does not believe Watson’s accusers … he will play this season for the Texans

Leave a Reply

