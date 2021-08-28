Colts claim Kahale Warring off waivers

Getty Images

Kahale Warring‘s August odyssey will continue in Indiana.

After the Patriots waived the tight end on Friday, the Colts have claimed him off waiver on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Colts previously put in a waiver claim for Warring when he was awarded to the Patriots earlier this week. Warring was cut by Houston on Sunday.

The Texans had drafted Warring in the third round out of San Diego State in 2019. He’s appeared in only seven games, making three catches for 35 yards. He was out for his entire rookie season due to injury.

The Saints had also put in a waiver claim on Warring when he was first waived by Houston.