Dolphins reportedly “balk” at high price for Deshaun Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT
Houston Texans v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

It’s all coming down to whether someone blinks.

The Dolphins are reportedly the frontrunner to land quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans. And Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins “remain intrigued by the possibility” of trading for Watson. However, Jackson says the Dolphins aren’t willing to give the Texans what they want — reportedly, three first-round picks and two second-round picks.

With the other potentially interested teams (Panthers, Eagles, and Broncos) reportedly bowing out, the question becomes whether the  Texans will reduce their demands, if the Dolphins won’t give Houston what it wants.

The most fair approach continues to be tying future picks to games that Watson plays this year, next year, and perhaps in 2023. If the Texans are willing to pay Watson $10.54 million to not play this year, it becomes more likely that they’ll get what they want in early 2022, if the legal situation becomes a little more clear by then.

Ultimately, the question is whether the Texans are willing to pay Watson eight figures to remain on the team and not play, or whether they simply want to cut and run. It’s possible that they’re holding out for the biggest possible trade package until Monday or Tuesday, when they will then take the best offer they can get.

There’s another important factor to remember. New Texans G.M. Nick Caserio, like many former Bill Belichick lieutenants, won’t want to do a deal that Belichick will regard as a bad one. And, yes, that’s the kind of sway that Belichick holds over his former employees.

Belichick presumably also would prefer that Watson not come to the AFC East. So if Caserio is going to do a bad deal, Belichick would surely want it to be a bad deal that sends Watson out of the conference entirely.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Dolphins reportedly “balk” at high price for Deshaun Watson

  1. The fact that it seems like we are getting hourly updates as this all unfolds, leaves me to believe there will be an announcement that a team like the Raiders ends up trading for him for like a 1st and two 2nds.

  3. Force yourself on a bunch of women, refuse to do your job, get $10 million dollars. Only in the NFL.

  8. Wow.

    They’ve aliendated the future in Tua.

    What a disastrous decision by Ross/Grier/Flores.

  10. If the Texans are looking for more than a bargain basement deal they are delusional.

  11. Cut and run? Please, as pathetic as the Texans are they are not that stupid. They will happily eat Watson’s salary. Who cares if it eats cap space, they will suck either way. Best play is to pay him and let the legal process play out. That’s when you can get max value

  12. Nobody is doing 3 #1’s and 2 #2’s. Nobody. That’s Houston living on fantasy island. For the Fins Watson would have to come at a much more manageable asking price. I would have thought if Houston came this far they would have been ready to deal. That asking price shows they are still trolling.

  15. God I really hope Miami doesn’t make this trade.
    If he was not in legal trouble I would be ok with it.
    But until I hear or see something that the front office Miami says I will still consider all this nonsense and rumor spreading.
    Miami has been all in with Tua so this just isn’t making sense.
    Why is there never a person going on record making these statements????????
    Always an agent spreading a rumor to garner attention.

  16. After last seasons embarrassment of Fitzpatrick closing out games for him, and now this, just before the season starts, Tua has to feel neutered.
    If I was him, I would demand a trade after this year.

  17. pkrlvr says:
    August 28, 2021 at 7:25 pm
    Force yourself on a bunch of women, refuse to do your job, get $10 million dollars. Only in the NFL.

    “Only in America!” – Don King

  18. Coupon Email says:
    August 28, 2021 at 7:19 pm
    How many games did he win last season?

    Watch football much? Houston traded the entire team away last year. They’ve actually been doing something stupid for longer than that, it is just in their nature. Like him or not, and ignoring for the sake of discussion his legal issues since your comment didn’t bring that up, football is still a team game and I don’t care who you are. If you do not have one of those (i.e., a team) around you, you are not going to win.

  19. bigfanhere says:
    August 28, 2021 at 7:26 pm
    Is it too late to trade Cousins, a first and a second for him?

    Second time I saw such a comment. Fourth time it made me laugh today. Kirk Cousins Comedy is the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks!

  20. Coupon Email says:
    August 28, 2021 at 7:19 pm
    How many games did he win last season?

    Well 1 player doesn’t win or lose games..the team won 4 games

  21. As a Dolphins fan after the reports coming out today. I’m breathing a big sigh of relief

  22. Stop with the Belichek angle.

    Bill needs to worry about other GMs judging his draft decisions.

  23. Broncos, Saints and WFT are the teams that should be desperate for Watson though no team is so brain damaged as to give up so much for such a guy!

  27. touchback6 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 7:30 pm
    Wow.

    They’ve aliendated the future in Tua.
    ————————————————-
    Tua is NOT the future for Miami. They made a mistake and they know it.IF this article is true, this proves it…

  28. I think Watson will play quarterback for some team this year….but it’ll be The Mean Machine.

  29. catquick says:
    August 28, 2021 at 7:38 pm
    After last seasons embarrassment of Fitzpatrick closing out games for him, and now this, just before the season starts, Tua has to feel neutered.
    If I was him, I would demand a trade after this year.
    ————————————————————
    Tua is in no position to demand anything. He didn’t even know the playbook. Trust me, if Miami can bring in a decent QB, Tua won’t have to worry about demanding that trade.

  30. Panic move by Miami’s front office after seeing Mac Jones in training camp.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.