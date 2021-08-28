Jaguars ship Gardner Minshew to Eagles

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2021, 10:19 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
The goofiest quarterback competition of 2021 ended with Trevor Lawrence beating out Gardner Minshew, who notoriously said last month that he hasn’t moved his bowels in weeks because “No. 2 is not an option.”

Minshew will now have a chance, in theory, to become something more than No. 2 in Philadelphia.

The Jaguars are trading Minshew to the Eagles, we’re told. Jacksonville gets a sixth-round pick in 2022. It can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.

Minshew, who inherited the starting job in Jacksonville in Week One of his rookie season after Nick Foles broke a collarbone, has 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in two seasons.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jalen Hurts remains the starter and Joe Flacco will be the backup. Minshew, at a base salary of only $850,000, provides depth in a 17-game season with the ever-present specter of COVID knocking players out, vaccinated or not.

The Jaguars got Minshew in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. They presumably were hoping for more for Minshew, and it’s now safe to conclude (given what they took for him) that the quarterback competition was aimed at propping Minshew up in the hopes of getting more than what they got. And it didn’t work.

9 responses to “Jaguars ship Gardner Minshew to Eagles

  1. Bit odd move for both teams. Jags give up their best back up for pennies and the Eagles trae for a #3 when they could just sign someone off the streets and keep that pick?

  2. This guy just needs a chance on a decent team. He can start and play well in this league on any team that isn’t a dumpster fire like the Jags.

  4. Minshew couldn’t even fetch a 4th? I’m really surprised by that. With a good supporting cast he could be really good. He impressed in JAX with a rough supporting cast…

  6. The Jags could have gotten a higher pic than this. This is a good pickup for the Eagles. Minshew could end up starting for the Eagles eventually

  7. This is a little surprising to me. With just a little more effort, Philadelphia could certainly have gotten Saint Nick Foles back from the Bears. Iggles fans would have rejoiced at his return.

  8. OBP said it best … odd. Just odd. No offense to @mlhigh tho I disagree on the assessment. A sixth rounder is hardly “draft capital” (few sixth rounders make so big an impact, if any) compared to what might be a win in a weak QB room. Low risk. Mind you I don’t think Minshew brings much to the table but neither side gained or lost much of anything.

  9. It’s literally just getting the only other option out of the locker room. We all knew Minshew was pretty good. They don’t want fans to bail on Lawrence too soon. If you don’t have a good back up than no one can start a mutiny if Lawrence fails miserably.

