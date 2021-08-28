Jaguars ship Gardner Minshew to Eagles

Getty Images

The goofiest quarterback competition of 2021 ended with Trevor Lawrence beating out Gardner Minshew, who notoriously said last month that he hasn’t moved his bowels in weeks because “No. 2 is not an option.”

Minshew will now have a chance, in theory, to become something more than No. 2 in Philadelphia.

The Jaguars are trading Minshew to the Eagles, we’re told. Jacksonville gets a sixth-round pick in 2022. It can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.

Minshew, who inherited the starting job in Jacksonville in Week One of his rookie season after Nick Foles broke a collarbone, has 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in two seasons.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jalen Hurts remains the starter and Joe Flacco will be the backup. Minshew, at a base salary of only $850,000, provides depth in a 17-game season with the ever-present specter of COVID knocking players out, vaccinated or not.

The Jaguars got Minshew in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. They presumably were hoping for more for Minshew, and it’s now safe to conclude (given what they took for him) that the quarterback competition was aimed at propping Minshew up in the hopes of getting more than what they got. And it didn’t work.