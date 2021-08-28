Josh Allen looks sharp in preseason debut

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT
The Bills didn’t use quarterback Josh Allen in either of their first two preseason games. He played on Saturday.

He played very well on Saturday.

Allen looked like the same guy he was in 2020, when he took a major leap in this third NFL season. He completed 10 of 11 passes on the opening drive of the game, capped by a 31-yard laser to receiver Gabriel Davis for the touchdown.

The next drive didn’t go as well, but the Bills moved the ball from the edge of their own end zone (the Packers had been stopped on fourth and goal) past the 30 before punting.

For his final effort of the day, which came following a Buffalo interception of a Jordan Love pass in the end zone, Allen led the Bills from their own 20 to pay dirt, on an 80-yard drive that thanks to penalties resulted in 100 more yards of total offense.

After missing an open Emmanuel Sanders on third and two in Green Bay territory, Allen ran for the first down. Later, Allen ran to his left away from pressure before throwing the ball back across his body to Cole Beasley, triggering a first and goal.

The trio of drives were Allen’s first game action since signing a major second contract three weeks ago. It bodes well for a Bills team that will try to continue to run the AFC East, despite improvements made by the Patriots and Dolphins.

Allen finished with 20 completions on 26 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns. That’s a passer rating of 122.92.

The Bills host the Steelers in 15 days to start the regular season. It’s the biggest game of the 1:00 p.m. ET window that day.

  1. A fun game, but I think everyone knew that the Packers #2 players against the Bills #1s in Buffalo was not gonna be pretty. I think the Packers backups did pretty well against a top AFC team. The Packers’ biggest issue is decision-making, from the coach to the QB.

  3. Whatever looking good against reserves and bubble projects means, Allen did that. Packers found out why the Giants would trade Yiadom for Jackson. They’re the same guy.
    Love looks like the rookie he basically is. Good and bad. They have to cure him of throwing jump passes, especially into crowds, and remind him to slide. Love took a hit in the backfield that was exactly what Clay Matthews used to get flagged on for roughing. Blatant holding on Buffalo punt return too. Guess the refs don’t always favor GB.

  6. Preseason is really meaningless. That said, the Bills offense should be even better this year. The running game & blocking have really improved, to go along w/ one of the best passing offenses from last year.

    It’s weird as a Bills fan to have a juggernaut kind of team. The Bills are going to be very tough to beat.

