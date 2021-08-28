Mike Zimmer: “I feel like we’re going to be pretty good, but we still have to go out and prove it”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2021, 9:29 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic.

Despite generating an 0-3 record in the preseason with an offense that most of the time seemed downright offensive, Zimmer has high hopes for his team.

“I feel like we’re going to be pretty good, but we still have to go out and prove it,” Zimmer told reporters.

He nevertheless acknowledged the Friday night’s loss to the Chiefs was “sloppy,” but he noted that most of his key players still aren’t on the field. They held out plenty of key offensive and defensive players again in Kansas City.

One potential starter — cornerback Bashaud Breeland — got torched for a 35-yard touchdown by Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Asked whether miscommunication among the safeties contributed to the play, Zimmer was characteristically blunt. “He didn’t cover the guy,” Zimmer said of Breeland.

Zimmer has a well-earned reputation for speaking his mind, and he’s been around long enough to know what a good team looks like in late August. Preseason performance doesn’t matter; Zimmer has seen something in practice that makes him think the Vikings will be “pretty good” this year. How “pretty good” that becomes remains to be seen.

7 responses to “Mike Zimmer: “I feel like we’re going to be pretty good, but we still have to go out and prove it”

  1. They had better be pretty good or he’ll be looking for a new job. As far as Kirk is concerned, one of the Chiefs ex linemen nailed it, he said “Kirk is in mid-season form, throwing a 6 yard check down pass on third and 15”.

  2. And why shouldn’t Zim feel good about the team’s chances this year?
    I mean, it doesn’t really matter what they actually do on the field, Viking fans are simply too clueless to demand more.

    2 lousy playoff wins in the better part of a decade of listless football must really be something as you all still trust. (Especially when you consider one of those wins was a missed tackle miracle.)

    Former Packer head coach, Mike Sherman, has a far better coaching resume than Zimmer and he was ran out of town after only 5 seasons.

    That’s alright, the future looks bright. 🙄
    2 TDs in 12 quarters of preseason football bodes well for this team.
    It’s all by design anyway, right?
    I even heard one of you dopes saying that the offense’s failures were intentional so Zimmy could fix the kicking game.
    How’s that working out for you? 🤣

    Week 1 can’t get here soon enough!
    Can’t wait!!!

  4. Vikings are clearly headed for a collapse with Cousins at the helm. Zimmer won’t make it through the year. Gone by mid season

  6. Does not matter the Wilfs are losing the Fan Base …………. They simply No Longer are willing too, as Owners to do the things to build a champion …Sometimes you have to make the Hard choices to get the Best Players .. You can’t build a Winner when your QB has Happy Feet and Shell Shock …
    Everyone knows that first round pick are always a Gamble anyway why not trade a couple 1’s for a HOF QB the last time the Vikes did that was for #10 Tarkenton … Remember how that worked out ??? No SB Wins but we were always right there !!!!After being a Loyal Viking Fan for 46 yrs time to move on and finally have a Team That Wins a SB ” Go Steelers ‘

  7. It’s sad when a journeyman QB like Case Keenum,not only out produced,but took the Vikings further in the playoffs than Kirk Cousins has and ever will. Kirk has stolen millions from Minnesota with very little to show for it..is downright criminal. Why aren’t the head coach and front office ever held accountable for errors in judgment like these?

