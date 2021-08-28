NFL suspends Ryan Anderson for six games

Getty Images

The NFL announced it has fined Giants pass rusher Ryan Anderson without pay for the first six games of the regular season. Anderson violated the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Anderson can play in the preseason finale Sunday but thereafter can’t return to the active roster until Oct. 18 after the Giants’ Week 6 game.

Anderson signed with the Giants as a free agent in March. They cut him earlier this month and then re-signed him in a procedural move.

He spent time early in camp on the non-football injury list with a back injury before the Giants activated him Aug. 10.

Anderson, 27, spent four seasons in Washington and made 86 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.