Panthers cut Joey Slye

The Panthers traded for kicker Ryan Santoso this week and gave him most of the work against the Steelers on Friday night, which led to a question for head coach Matt Rhule about his timeline for making a choice about whether Santoso or Joey Slye would make the 53-man roster.

Rhule said he’d meet with General Manager Scott Fitterer on Saturday morning “and we will see where we are at every position and take the next couple days to try to be thorough.” As it turned out, they didn’t need that much time to make a call.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the Panthers have cut Slye and will go with Santoso after trading a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Giants for him.

Slye was 54-of-68 on field goals and 33-of-36 on extra points the last two seasons, but missed three kicks in the team’s first two preseason games this summer.