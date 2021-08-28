Panthers cut six, reduce roster to 71

Getty Images

Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to reduce their rosters to 53 players. But the Panthers are getting ahead of the curve.

In addition to waiving kicker Joey Slye, Carolina has cut six players on Saturday.

The Panthers announced offensive tackle Martez Ivey, receiver Ishmael Hyman, linebacker Paddy Fisher, and linebacker Jonathan Celestin were all waived. Running back Darius Clark was waived with an injury designation. And safety Doug Middleton has been released.

Carolina’s roster is now at 71. The Panthers finished their preseason slate on Friday night with a 34-9 win over Pittsburgh.