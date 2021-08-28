Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins carted off with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

As the Ravens go for a record winning streak in meaningless games, they’ve sustained a potentially very meaningful injury.

Running back J.K. Dobbins left via cart after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against Washington.

Dobbins got sandwiched between cornerback Jimmy Moreland and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk after catching a screen pass. Moreland’s shoulder collided with Dobbins’s knee.

He initially left the field on his feet, but without putting any weight on his left leg. After a visit to the medical tent, Dobbins was carted to the locker room.

Dobbins rushed for 805 yards in 15 games as a rookie; his development made veteran Mark Ingram II expendable. This year, Dobbins is expected to form the nucleus of a rushing attack with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards.

For now, the situation seems ominous. We’ll find out soon enough whether Dobbins will miss extended time.