Ravens trade OL Greg Mancz to Dolphins

The Dolphins added a former Ravens offensive lineman in free agency when they signed center Matt Skura and they added another one in a trade on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are trading offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Dolphins. A late-round pick swap will be the compensation.

Mancz made the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and played with the team through the 2020 season. He started 28 games on the interior during his time in Houston, including all 16 games at center during the 2016 season.

Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey was the Texans’ quarterbacks coach in Mancz’s first two seasons.

The Ravens signed Mancz this offseason, but he likely was not going to make the cut to 53 players on Tuesday. It’s the second player Baltimore has traded this week as they also sent cornerback Shaun Wade to New England.