Report: Dolphins emerge as favorites for Deshaun Watson trade

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT
The chatter is building indeed.

In the aftermath of our report that talk is mounting in league circles that the Texans could be trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Panthers or the Dolphins, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunner.

Citing an unnamed team that dropped out of trade talks, Robinson reports that the Texans still want three first-round picks and two second-round selections for Watson.

Robinson adds that teams are seeking protection against the possibility that Watson will miss time due to the 22 civil lawsuits pending against him or the 10 criminal complaints. Previously, the thinking was that no team would give the Texans what they want until, at a minimum, the criminal allegations are resolved favorably to Watson. Conditional picks based on available make the most sense.

Yes, the off-field accusations are serious and should be treated that way. But football always moves on. Watson is one of the best players in the sport, and he will play again. The only questions at this point are when and for whom. With, per Robinson, the Panthers, Eagles, and Broncos out, the Dolphins could be in.

Houston’s only leverage at this point, if a single team is negotiating for Watson, would be to keep him on the roster until March, when more teams would surely be at the table — especially if there’s greater certainty as to his legal entanglement. They’d surely get a better package in six and a half months than they’ll get now. However, it will cost them $10.54 million to have Watson on the roster this season.

19 responses to “Report: Dolphins emerge as favorites for Deshaun Watson trade

  1. I’m confused. All you heard from the Dolphins and their fans that Tua was the next Marino. How soon that lasted.

  2. Time will show- 6th round pick for Minshew, better than the heist the Texans are trying to get for Watson. Minshew will be starting by mid season and lead eagles to playoffs on his rookie deal. Where will Watson be?

  4. Tua has progressed nicely this preseason, and the Fish get to keep their draft picks. If they mortgage the next couple of drafts for Watson, they deserve whatever happens to them.

  10. Why? Just roll with what you have and use the picks you have to build and or use the picks for Rodgers next year. This is such a wild card.

  13. Three first rounders, and two second rounders??? With all of the legal stuff looming over his head?? Are you nuts???

  15. Tua proved last year that he isn’t a NFL starter. He should be able to have a career as a backup. Do not ever buy into preseason if understand how it works. No teams game plan and before kickoff the coaches discuss what they want to work on. They all run vanilla offenses and defences. There are no shifts so what you see presnap is what you get. In the regular season when the show a presnap defence then shift just before the snap Tua can’t kerp up. Watson isn’t the answer either as he is a product of media bias. His numbers are all late game trailing when defences give up yards yo kill time.

  16. Watson isn’t worth anything if he can’t play. Any picks would have to be conditional and why in heaven would Miami give up so much and so soon on tua.

  19. Tua is a class act. A winner, with his whole career in front of him. If the Dolphins sell the farm for Deshaun Watson they deserve what they are going to get.

