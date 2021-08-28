Sam Ehlinger is expected to miss multiple weeks with knee sprain

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich said that the knee injury quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered on Friday night “didn’t look good,” but it does not appear to be a season-ending one.

According to multiple reports, Ehlinger will miss multiple weeks with a knee sprain. The team can put him on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players on Tuesday and bring him back to the active roster after at least three weeks on the list.

With Ehlinger on the shelf, the Colts are down to two options to start in Week One. The preferred one would be Carson Wentz and there have been optimistic signs about his chances of being ready to face the Seahawks on September 12.

Jacob Eason would be the choice if Wentz isn’t ready to answer the bell.