Tim Boyle “out for a little bit” with a thumb injury

Getty Images

David Blough was making a case to pass Tim Boyle on the depth chart even before Boyle’s injury Friday night. Now, it appears Boyle will miss time with a thumb injury, giving Blough the backup job to Jared Goff at least to start the season.

“We’ll know a lot more tomorrow, but we may have to prepare for him to be out for a little bit,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday night, via Kyle Meinke of the Detroit News.

Boyle will undergo further medical testing Saturday after banging his right thumb on a helmet three plays into Friday’s preseason finale. Colts rookie Kwity Paye sacked Boyle and forced a fumble, while Kemoko Turay hit Boyle from the back side, cutting open Boyle’s thumb.

Boyle played another series with a bleeding thumb before watching the rest of the game from the sideline with protection on his right hand, per Meinke.

Boyle backed up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay the past three seasons, but the Lions signed Boyle in the offseason to backup Goff.

“I liked where Boyle was at until that went down,” Campbell said. “I thought he was, man, he was in rhythm; he looked comfortable; and he was running the offense.”

Blough, who went undrafted out of Purdue in 2019, started five games for the Lions last season while Matthew Stafford was injured. He completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 1,033 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, with Detroit going 0-5 in his starts.