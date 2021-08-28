Titans put Racey McMath on COVID reserve list, WR coach Rob Moore also out for Saturday’s game

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have added another player to their COVID-19 reserve list.

Wide receiver Racey McMath will not play against the Bears on Saturday because of his placement on the list. Six other players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, are also on the list.

McMath was a sixth-round pick out of LSU earlier this year.

In addition to announcing the McMath move, the Titans also announced that wide receiver coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling will not be at the game. They join head coach Mike Vrabel as Titans coaches away from the team because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Titans will have special teams coach Craig Aukerman handling communication with players during the game while coordinator of football development John Streicher is responsible for game decisions, communication with coaches and playtime management.