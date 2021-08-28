Vikings make three cuts on road to 53-man limit

Getty Images

The Vikings got the ball rolling on setting their 53-man roster on Saturday.

The team announced that they have waived running back Ito Smith, defensive tackle Zeandae Johnson and center Cohl Cabral. The moves leave them with 76 players on the active roster, so there will be many more moves to come in Minnesota.

Smith signed with the Vikings a week ago and carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards in Friday night’s game against the Chiefs. The former Falcons running back also spent time with the Chiefs this summer.

Cabral was claimed off waivers from the Texans and appeared in all three preseason games this year. Johnson signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent and had a tackle on Friday night.