49ers rotate Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance at quarterback on first two Sunday drives

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason - 49ers at Chargers
Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said this week that he has spoken to former Saints quarterback Drew Brees about how to handle coming in and out of game for another quarterback.

That suggested the 49ers have been working to use Garoppolo and Trey Lance in similar ways to how the Saints used Brees and Taysom Hill. Sunday’s preseason game against the Raiders gave a glimpse into how that might work.

Garoppolo started the game and played two series that, as head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested, also saw Lance also take snaps as the quarterback. Garoppolo went 4-of-7 for 64 yards and ran for a touchdown to cap the first drive while Lance threw an incompletion and ran for a touchdown to cap the second drive. He also handed off a few times on those two possessions.

Lance took over on the third series with Garoppolo wearing a baseball cap on the sideline. That suggests the rotating is done for Sunday, but 49ers opponents will have to make some plans to see more of it in the future.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “49ers rotate Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance at quarterback on first two Sunday drives

  2. My belief here is Shan is just messing with the league. You’ll see (IMO) JQ starting with plenty of Trey at Slash. Look up Dallas in 71- Landry was rotating every snap with Morton or Staubach, and that did not last long. Landry is a legend, but legends don’t always get it right, either.

  3. Trey Lance is still a project. He throws fastballs even when he doesn’t need to which will lead to many of his passes bouncing off receivers and get picked off.

  4. The Raiders didn’t even bring their starters they left 30 of their players in Las Vegas.

  5. in 5 years, history will show all those picks for a guy with so little college football experience was a colossal mistake While Mac Jones will still be ballin’ in NE!

  6. streetyson says:
    August 29, 2021 at 5:15 pm
    Cool, three 1st and one 3rd round picks for Taysom Hill 2.0

    +++

    Wow, and you know this through three preseason games, huh?

    That’s the only thing wrong with this site. It is full of know-it-all jerks. It’s the best site for football information, period, and unfortunately everybody has an agenda. What an insult to both Trey Lance and Taysom Hill, neither whom have had their futures decided. But thank you, football Nostradamus, for allowing us to listen at your feet and proclaim them both busts. Wow, just wow.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.