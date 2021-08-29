Brian Flores: No comment on Deshaun Watson, “very confident” in Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

The prospect of a trade sending Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins became a topic of conversation on Saturday when a report said they’d emerged as favorites to deal for the Texans quarterback.

That report was followed by another one that said the Dolphins balked at the asking price for Watson and the links with Miami led to a question for Dolphins head coach Brian Flores after Sunday’s preseason finale. Flores said “reports, speculation are not things we really get into” and that any discussions the team has about personnel will remain internal.

Flores also reaffirmed his belief in starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I am very confident in Tua,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “He has done a lot of good things. He has played well. My conversations with a player are going to remain between me and that player.”

Flores was asked later in the press conference if the team has interest in Watson and said he is “interested in the players that are on our team.” Watson is not one of those players at the moment, which leaves Tagovailoa as the man leading the offense into Week One’s game against the Patriots.