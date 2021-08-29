Broncos G.M. George Paton: Teddy Bridgewater is “a winner”

Getty Images

Some insist wins aren’t a quarterback stat. Others realize that certain quarterbacks (like Tom Brady) have the power to will a team to victory through leadership and accountability and other important intangibles that inspire teammates to do more than they otherwise would do.

Broncos G.M. George Paton apparently falls in the latter camp, because he cited that quality when talking about the team’s starting quarterback to start the 2021 season.

“Teddy’s a winner,” Paton said in a Saturday appearance on 9News in Denver. “He’s won everywhere he’s been. Obviously, Carolina was a tough spot for him. He’s a winner. He’s poised, he has quite the confidence about him. We have a young offense. I just thought Teddy would fit with this young offense, help stabilize it, and take it to the next level.”

In other words, Teddy (in Paton’s mind) brings with him the intangibles that will inspire his teammates to do more than they otherwise would do.

“It was a great competition,” Paton said of the battle between Bridgewater and Drew Lock. “I thought it brought out the best in both quarterbacks. I think this is the best Teddy has played in years, and I think it’s the best Drew ever played. We are fortunate to have two really good quarterbacks, and with Teddy as our starter, I’m really excited.”

The competition was close. Which means that Bridgewater’s grip on the job is tenuous. If he doesn’t fulfill Paton’s “winner” characterization, the job eventually will fall to Lock.