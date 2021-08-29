Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson are expected to participate in team drills Monday

Getty Images

Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson are tracking toward playing the season opener, but this week will go a long way in determining their availability.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Sunday that he expects both players to return to full team practice Monday. That means the Colts will activate Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list after he isolated for five days following a high-risk close contact.

“We’ve got to see how (Wentz) responds to going one day in team,” Reich said, via George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin. “Then the next day will be a walk-through. So kind of give him and Quenton a chance to have a day there. Then we have a day in pads on Wednesday and then another shorter practice on Thursday.

“This will be a big week to determine where those two guys are, but they will be in team (drills). We’ll see if they are limited or not or if they are full-go for every rep. We’ll see how it goes during practice.”

Wentz and Nelson had foot surgery the same week, forcing them to miss three weeks of work. Both returned to individual drills last week. Nelson missed much of the week, though, after landing on the COVID-19 list.

The Colts open the regular season Sept. 12 against the Seahawks.