Dolphins place Vince Biegel on injured reserve

The Dolphins added a player to the roster on Saturday when they picked up offensive lineman Greg Mancz in a trade with the Ravens and that meant they had to drop someone as well.

Linebacker Vince Biegel was the player to come off the roster. Biegel was placed on injured reserve.

Biegel missed all of last season with a torn Achilles and he’ll need to be released from the list later this year in order to avoid a second straight season on the shelf.

Biegel came to the Dolphins in a 2019 trade for Kiko Alonso and he started 10 of the 15 games he played for Miami that year. He had 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception, but has not been able to build on that production.