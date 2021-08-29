It’s your periodic Playmakers pre-order reminder

PublicAffairs

No, Playmakers won’t officially be released until March 15. Yes, you can preorder it now.

And, yes, this is my latest effort to try to get you to do it.

There are reasons for doing so. If the first printing (probably 50) gets sold out, you’ll have to wait for the next one. You can ensure that you’ll have one when the book is released. Also, although I’m inclined to find fault with pretty much everything I do, it’s actually not crap.

Here’s what it is — a fast-moving look at the last 20 years in the NFL, with short chapters that delve into all major stories and issues and controversies and scandals since PFT went live on November 1, 2001. You’ll learn things you didn’t already know. You’ll remember things you had long forgotten. If you read all of it, you’ll fully understand what the NFL does right, and what the NFL needs to do better as it moves farther into its second century of existence.

Here’s the Amazon link. If you prefer to buy from Barnes and Noble, you can preorder it there. Or you can order it from Book-A-Million. Or through Bookshop.org. Or if you’d like to preorder through an independent bookstore, IndieBound.org can hook you up.

And if you’d like a signed copy, here’s how to get one, while supplies last.

Thousands of you have been coming here on a daily basis for years. Many of you have been here since day one. And I appreciate that more than you’ll know. Assuming you visit every day not because you hate the content and want to make yourself miserable, you’ll like Playmakers. Especially since every purchase comes with a one-year free subscription to PFT.