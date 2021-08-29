Ja’Marr Chase drops a bubble screen from Joe Burrow

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took three snaps on Sunday, his preseason debut after suffering a serious knee injury last season.

On his second snap, he threw a bubble screen to rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase. And Chase dropped it.

It was just the last example of Chase failing to secure a ball he should have caught.

Chase should have made the catch. That said, receiver Tyler Boyd missed his block at the line of scrimmage, resulting in cornerback Nik Needham being ready to hit Chase just after he caught the ball.

Chase has been plagued by drops throughout training camp and the preseason. He has two weeks to get past it; that’s when the regular season starts with a visit from the Vikings.