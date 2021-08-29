Jets “not concerned” about having Mekhi Becton back for Week One

Getty Images

The Jets made the decision to rest quarterback Zach Wilson in Friday night’s preseason finale because they had to shuffle pieces on their offensive line due to left tackle Mekhi Becton‘s absence, but it’s not something that head coach Robert Saleh thinks the team will have to do that against the Panthers in Week One.

Becton went into the concussion protocol after getting hit in the head during a collision at one of this week’s joint practices with the Eagles. He remains in the protocol, but there’s two weeks until the opener and Saleh expects Becton back in time to play against Carolina.

“We’re not concerned about his Week One availability. For the most part, everyone who has been banged up we’re very, very optimistic about Week One,” Saleh said.”

Running back Michael Carter, safety Lamarcus Joyner, wide receiver Denzel Mims, and running back La’Mical Perine make up the rest of the injured group for the Jets, who will have to start issuing injury reports for Week One a week from Wednesday.