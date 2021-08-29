Ka’imi Fairbairn injured in pregame warmups, forcing Justin Reid to kickoff

Getty Images

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn was injured during pregame warmups. The injury is not expected to affect Fairbairn’s availability for the season opener Sept. 12.

“He’s got a little pulled muscle, and we don’t want to chance it,” Texans coach David Culley said in halftime quotes from the team. “We want to get him ready for Jacksonville.”

Texans safety Justin Reid, who has campaigned to attempt a PAT during a game, served as the team’s emergency kicker.

Reid kicked off three times, with the Buccaneers returning two for 33 yards. Reid’s other kickoff went out of bounds, allowing the Bucs to start at the 40-yard line.

The Texans went for two after both of their touchdowns. They did not attempt a field goal, choosing to go for it on a fourth-and-five at the Tampa Bay 7-yard line in the first quarter.

“Obviously, the one fourth down I probably would’ve kicked the ball,” Culley said.

Fairbairn is entering his fifth season as the Texans’ kicker. He has made 84.6 percent of his field goal attempts and 91.9 percent of his extra points.