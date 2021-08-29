Massive hurricane moves toward New Orleans

Getty Images

Sixteen years ago today, New Orleans faced dramatic and widespread devastation from Hurricane Katrina. Today, an even stronger storm is bearing down on the city.

Consider this ominous quote from University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, via Yahoo News: “Ida will most definitely be stronger than Katrina, and by a pretty big margin. And, the worst of the storm will pass over New Orleans and Baton Rouge, which got the weaker side of Katrina.”

The new storm came quickly. At a Thursday press conference, Saints coach Sean Payton was asked about contingency plans, and he said it was the first he’d heard of the storm.

Since then, the preseason finale against the Cardinals was canceled, and the Saints have evacuated to Texas.

At this point, it’s obvious that hard times are coming for the region. It’s not too early to begin contributing to the relief effort. Consider making a contribution through the United Way’s fund.