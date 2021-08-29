Matt LaFleur: “For the most part” Jordan Love did a nice job in preseason

Getty Images

The Packers’ preseason came to an end with Jordan Love starting at quarterback against the Bills on Sunday and it remains to be seen when he’ll next be in that role.

Aaron Rodgers is set to start in the regular season with Love on hand in case of injury or a remarkable drop in effectiveness. The offseason could bring a lasting change, but it isn’t certain that Rodgers will be moving on and the Packers’ belief in Love’s readiness for the job will play a role in how that plays out.

Given the possibility that Love won’t play any meaningful snaps this season, this preseason work will be a data point for the team to consider and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discussed Love’s performance after the game.

“I think for the most part he’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Certainly these are teachable moments, and I think you have to experience those and go through those in a game setting to really learn from them, so I’m pretty certain that he will learn from those mistakes and hopefully he doesn’t repeat them.”

One mistake on Saturday was an interception in the end zone after the Packers drove to Buffalo’s 21-yard-line. LaFleur said Love took a risk he can’t take unless the game is on the line and that’s the kind of lesson Love will have to continue to learn from afar for at least a little while longer.