Matt Nagy “impressed” with how Jason Peters has picked everything up

Jason Peters made his debut at left tackle for the Bears on Saturday and he played 21 snaps in the preseason finale against the Bills.

That start came less than two weeks after Peters signed with Chicago in the wake of second-round pick and projected starter Teven Jenkins‘ back surgery. Peters hasn’t been around the team for a long period, but head coach Matt Nagy said it’s been long enough to put him on track for a Week One start against the Rams.

“I think so,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I feel good with Jason. . . . What I’m really impressed with is how well he’s picked up the lingo, the terminology. And he’s so focused. He comes in, he sits back, he hears everything, he’s helping these other guys out. I mean, he’s awesome. That’s all we can ask for. Now it’s just the physical side of where he’s at for Week 1. I think that’s a really good acquisition by [General Manager] Ryan [Pace] and his guys to get him in here.”

The physical side isn’t exactly a minor part of the equation. Peters is 39 and only played in eight games for the Eagles last season, but the other options on the left side in Chicago aren’t all that appealing so it’s unsurprising that the Bears would roll the dice on Peters turning back the clock.