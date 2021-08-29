PFT’s 2021 AFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as AFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Tuesday, August 31 at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the coming days as we update all the moves.]
Buffalo
Miami
Acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz in a trade with the Ravens and placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve.
New England
New York Jets
Baltimore
Traded offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Dolphins. Traded cornerback Shaun Wade to the Patriots.
Cincinnati
Cleveland
Pittsburgh
Waived or released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle T.J. Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton and safety Lamont Wade.
Houston
Indianapolis
Jacksonville
Traded quarterback Gardner Mishew to the Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick.
Tennessee
Denver
Kansas City
Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers