PFT’s 2021 NFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

Getty Images

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as NFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Tuesday, August 31 at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the coming days as we update all the moves.]

Dallas

New York Giants

Linebacker Ryan Anderson was suspended for six games.

Philadelphia

Traded a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for quarterback Gardner Minshew and waived quarterback Nick Mullens. Waived running back Elijah Holyfield, tight end Cary Angeline, defensive end JaQuan Bailey, wide receiver Marken Michel, and linebacker Rashad Smith.

Washington

Chicago

Detroit

Green Bay

Minnesota

Waived running back Ito Smith, defensive tackle Zeandae Johnson and center Cohl Cabral.

Atlanta

Carolina

Waived kicker Joey Slye. Waived tackle Martez Ivey, receiver Ishmael Hyman, linebacker Paddy Fisher, and linebacker Jonathan Celestin; waived/injured running back Darius Clark; and released safety Doug Middleton.

New Orleans

Tampa Bay

Arizona

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco



Waived/injured wide receiver Richie James, signed wide receiver River Cracraft.

Seattle