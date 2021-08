Getty Images

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the entire 2021 season.

Dobbins has suffered a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It didn’t look good when Dobbins was carted off in Saturday night’s preseason game, and an MRI today confirmed the diagnosis.

Dobbins had 134 carries for 805 yards last season and was expected to play an even bigger role in the offense this season. With Dobbins out, Gus Edwards will be called upon to carry the ball more in Baltimore.