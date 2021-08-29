Teddy Bridgewater: “Definitely good” to work through adversity Saturday night

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2021, 8:49 AM EDT
DENVER BRONCOS VS LOS ANGELES RAMS, NFL
Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater was named the starting quarterback of the Broncos this week and he took the field in that role for the first time against the Rams on Saturday night.

The start to the game didn’t do much to generate excitement. Running back Melvin Gordon ran for 26 yards while Bridgewater went 0-for-4 on the first drive and Bridgewater was 1-for-2 for four yards on the second possession, but things perked up in the second quarter.

Bridgewater went 5-for-5 for 58 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who was playing his first game since last year’s torn ACL. Bridgewater said the offense was “just off a little bit tonight” and that he welcomed the chance to work through the early struggles and find success.

“It’s definitely good to be able to work through that adversity,” Bridgewater said, via the team’s website. “Because as we know, throughout the course of a season, throughout the course of games, things happen. When things go bad, what am I going to do? Pout on the sideline? Have my head down? No. We have a great locker room, a group of guys that will come up to you, [and say], ‘Hey, man, you got this. Let’s keep it going.’ And that’s contagious. That right there — that mindset, that attitude — is what breeds champions and winners.”

While adversity is inevitable over the course of an NFL season, the Broncos picked Bridgewater as their quarterback with the hope that they’ll experience less of it than they would with Drew Lock at the helm of the offense. They’ll have a couple of weeks to make sure that the adversity is kept to a minimum against the Giants in Week One.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater: “Definitely good” to work through adversity Saturday night

  1. The Ravens are already crowned Preseason Champs, who cares if your QB is settling in now?

  2. This was a disastrous showing by Teddy. He looked absolutely terrible and was missing throws a 3rd string QB could make. His only good drive came against practice squad players. The fact that teddy looked so bad against the rams 2nd and 3rd string guys is concerning. That’s why he’s on his 4th team now. Fangio is going to be in hot water by week 6-7.

  3. This Bronco fan believes we’re in for another boring season of low scoring games and another below average record (7-10).

    The personnel is better than that but Fangio’s teams play to “keep it close” and that means most games could go either way. thus the best they can hope for iis to be in the middle of the pack. That’s a dumb philosophy. Fangio will be fired before the end of the season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.