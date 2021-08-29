Texans trade Shaq Lawson to Jets for sixth-round choice

Getty Images

A report last week mentioned Shaq Lawson as a trade candidate for the rebuilding Texans. Houston indeed has traded the pass rusher.

The Jets acquired Lawson in exchange for a sixth-round choice in 2022, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. It is the choice the Jets obtained from the 49ers in the Jordan Willis deal.

The Jets needed a pass rusher after Carl Lawson ruptured his left Achilles’ tendon two weeks ago.

Shaq Lawson, 27, joined the Texans in a March trade with the Dolphins that sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami. He is in his sixth season out of Clemson, having entered the league as the 19th overall choice of the Bills in 2016.

He has 117 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and six forced fumbles in five seasons.