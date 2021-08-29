Titans cut John Simon, Clayton Geathers as they start moving to 53 players

USA TODAY Sports

A couple of veterans were among the set of cuts announced by the Titans on Sunday.

Linebacker John Simon and safety Clayton Geathers are both headed for free agency after being released.

Simon signed with the Titans in late July and had two tackles and a sack during the team’s preseason games. Geathers signed a couple of weeks ago and had two tackles and an interception in his two preseason appearances with Tennessee.

The Titans also placed center Ben Jones and running back Brian Hill on injured reserve. Neither player is eligible to return to the active roster this season, but could sign elsewhere if they’re released off the list.

Defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive back Nate Brooks, and linebacker Cassh Maluia were waived to round out the day’s moves. The Titans will continue trimming their roster to 53 players before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to set initial rosters for the regular season.