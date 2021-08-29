Trevor Lawrence throws two touchdowns in preseason finale

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence threw his first and second touchdown passes in a Jaguars uniform. The Jaguars hope it’s the first and second of many, many more.

The Jaguars played most of their starters. The Cowboys sat most of theirs as well as some key reserves, with more than 30 not in uniform.

Lawrence did what he should have done in that scenario, going 11-of-12 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and a 154.5 passer rating.

He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Pharoh Cooper and a 4-yard toss to Laviska Shenault Jr.

The No. 1 overall choice played into the second quarter, departing with 11:42 remaining until halftime.

With Gardner Minshew now in Philadelphia, C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence.

Lawrence played 15 snaps in the preseason opener, completing 6 of 9 passes for 71 yards. He went 14-of-23 for 113 yards in 34 snaps on Monday night against the Saints.

The Jaguars open the season two weeks from today against the Texans.