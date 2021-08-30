Baker Mayfield: Our guys are ready and itching to go

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 30, 2021, 10:03 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played two series in Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons, his only action in the 2021 preseason.

He played well, going 6-of-10 for 133 yards with a 22-yard touchdown pass to receiver KhaDarel Hodge. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called the quarterback “sharp” in his postgame press conference.

Mayfield said he and the rest of the team are eager to get the regular season underway.

“I know our guys are ready,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “They’ve been itching to go. We can feel that — how close it is. Just all that preparation you put in throughout the offseason and ever since you lost to the Chiefs in January, we’ve been working to this point right now, and I think our guys are ready to go. A few more things to clean up. The worst part of this business is the cuts that we have to make, unfortunately. It sucks, but we have a good group, so it’s hard.”

The Browns begin the year where they ended the 2020 postseason — in Kansas City for a matchup with the Chiefs.

4 responses to “Baker Mayfield: Our guys are ready and itching to go

  1. Browns really do have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver and running back. I hope the guys they have to cut get picked up by other teams less blessed with talent.

  3. I wouldn’t say they have an embarrassment of riches at WR. Landry is basically a #2 playing as a #1 bc OBJ is washed up. Peoples Jones and Higgins are good depth guys, but certainly not an embarrassment of riches. They don’t even have the best WR corp in their own division or their own state.

  4. Must be nice to have that weird feeling of having the same staff and offense two seasons in a row so I understand his excitement since it’s new to him.

    With what the first comment said. When your sixth round rookie running back is looking like a pro bowler, being the staff on cut day has to be super stressful because your team is basically every other teams cheat sheet on who to pick up for their 53. It’s like why draft well when the Browns analytics computer is going to find a Walmart employee that can play pro level linebacker that we can pick up after they cut him.

