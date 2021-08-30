Baker Mayfield: Our guys are ready and itching to go

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played two series in Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons, his only action in the 2021 preseason.

He played well, going 6-of-10 for 133 yards with a 22-yard touchdown pass to receiver KhaDarel Hodge. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called the quarterback “sharp” in his postgame press conference.

Mayfield said he and the rest of the team are eager to get the regular season underway.

“I know our guys are ready,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “They’ve been itching to go. We can feel that — how close it is. Just all that preparation you put in throughout the offseason and ever since you lost to the Chiefs in January, we’ve been working to this point right now, and I think our guys are ready to go. A few more things to clean up. The worst part of this business is the cuts that we have to make, unfortunately. It sucks, but we have a good group, so it’s hard.”

The Browns begin the year where they ended the 2020 postseason — in Kansas City for a matchup with the Chiefs.