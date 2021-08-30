Brian Hoyer: Mac Jones has earned the respect of his teammates

Getty Images

The Patriots will start someone at quarterback Sept. 12. All that is currently known for certain is it won’t be veteran Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer joined Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria on Patriots Monday to talk about the starting quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

While the expectation outside the building is that Newton will begin the season as the starter, Hoyer said Jones has earned the respect of his teammates.

“I definitely think that he has taken every opportunity and taken advantage of it,” Hoyer said on the show, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “That’s the one thing I would say: Not many rookie quarterbacks have ever gotten the reps and the opportunity that he has, and he has embraced it full-on, head-on. He goes out there every day and does the best that he can and has earned the respect of his teammates, which I think is huge, especially being a young guy with a team with a lot of veteran guys who have played here. He has earned that respect by his preparation and his play. That’s really the only way you can do it, is when you step into that huddle and those guys know you know what to do, how to do it, and go out and execute. He’s done a great job of that and will continue to do a great job.

“Look, as we all say, there’s always a long way to go. We’re just at the end of training camp. We aren’t into the regular season yet, so it is always a work in progress, and you want to keep building, building and building. And I would say for him, he’s done a good job of that.”

Jones played 107 snaps in the preseason, but Newton was the starter in the preseason.

Whatever happens, Jones won’t sit for long. The Patriots used a first-round choice on him, and he has looked the part of a franchise quarterback.