Buccaneers release Antonio Hamilton

The Buccaneers are letting go of a veteran corner as they reduce their roster to 53.

Tampa Bay has released Antonio Hamilton, a league source confirmed to PFT on Monday morning.

Hamilton signed with the Buccaneers in May. He spent the 2020 season with the Chiefs, appearing in all 16 games, mainly on special teams. He was a heavy special teams contributor on the Giants as well in 2018 and 2019.

Hamilton entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, signing with the Raiders. He’s played in 57 games in five years with two starts.